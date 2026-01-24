Former South Korean PM Critical After Suffering Heart Attack During Vietnam Trip

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 24 (IANS) A senior presidential aide and ruling party lawmakers arrived in Vietnam on Saturday to support former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who remains in critical condition after suffering a heart attack during a trip to Ho Chi Minh City, officials said.

Cho Jung-sik, Special Advisor to the President for political affairs, headed to a general hospital where Lee is under intensive treatment after arriving in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered Cho's dispatch late Friday after receiving a report that the former Prime Minister's condition had deteriorated severely.

Cho is expected to brief the President after reviewing Lee Hae-chan's condition and determine whether additional assistance is required, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee Hae-chan, currently senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), collapsed during his official trip to Ho Chi Minh City on Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He underwent a stent insertion procedure and reportedly remains in critical condition, breathing with the assistance of a mechanical device. He is expected to remain at the hospital until his condition stabilizes.

Lee's breathing and complexion have somewhat stabilized compared with the previous day, but he still remains unconscious, according to the PUAC.

Separately from the presidential aide Cho, several lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) visited the hospital in the morning after arriving in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Lee has carried out great and significant things for the Republic of Korea's democratization, prosperity and people's life," Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon told reporters, expressing hope that Lee could recover "like a miracle."

Vietnamese authorities, including the office of Prime Minister, are reportedly closely cooperating with South Korea over Lee's hospitalization.