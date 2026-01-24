403
Belgium Bars All Israeli Arms Flights Through Its Territory
(MENAFN) Belgium has implemented a comprehensive prohibition on aircraft transporting weapons and military supplies to Israel, barring them from entering Belgian airspace or conducting technical landings, according to confirmation provided to media by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Ministry officials indicated the restriction took effect Thursday.
The policy, spearheaded by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, mandates that entities must disclose flight transportation specifics involving military cargo destined for Israel to Belgian authorities, media reported.
The prohibition targets the prevention of arms and military materiel shipments to Israel, the publication noted.
This measure additionally eliminates prior regulatory gaps that permitted "non-stop transit" operations, arrangements where weaponry remained onboard during refueling stops without being offloaded.
Enforcement will fall to customs officials alongside the Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport (SPF Transport).
Within Belgium's governmental structure, regional authorities control arms export licensing, whereas federal jurisdiction governs weapons transportation and transit—meaning this federal-level embargo could effectively neutralize regional export authorizations.
"Belgium has an obligation to do everything possible to avoid contributing to this situation... Belgium is ensuring that it respects its obligations under international law and is sending a clear signal at the European and international levels," Prevot said earlier on this topic.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which international observers have characterized as genocidal, commenced in October 2023 and extended across two years, resulting in over 71,000 Palestinian fatalities and more than 171,000 injuries, predominantly women and children, while devastating approximately 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.
Following a ceasefire implementation on Oct. 10, Israeli forces have killed 483 Palestinians and injured 1,287, while severely limiting deliveries of food, shelter materials and medical provisions into Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians endure catastrophic humanitarian conditions.
