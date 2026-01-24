403
Gaza's Sole Power Plant Poised to Reboot After Two-Years Shutdown
(MENAFN) Gaza's singular power generation facility appears poised to resume operations following a shutdown exceeding two years caused by the Israeli genocide and blockade, according to Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, who announced the development Saturday.
"People of the Gaza Strip, we bring you good news that there are reassurances and readiness for the power generation plant to resume operations," Shaath stated on US social media platform Facebook.
He added: "Alongside efforts with international parties regarding solar energy, we are working with electricity providers to restore power as soon as possible."
Shaath did not provide details on how electricity would be restored, the mechanisms involved, or a timeline for the process.
Since Israeli genocide operations commenced in October 2023, Israel has severed electricity supplies to Gaza and blocked fuel shipments necessary for power plant functionality, despite a ceasefire arrangement implemented last October.
Prior to the genocide's outbreak, Gaza's available electrical capacity stood at approximately 212 megawatts—less than half the roughly 500 megawatts required to maintain continuous 24-hour power distribution.
The electricity deficit in Gaza has produced catastrophic consequences across the territory, with particularly severe impact on essential service infrastructure and medical facilities.
Throughout the two-year genocide, Israeli forces systematically targeted electrical infrastructure, obliterating approximately 5,080 kilometers (3,157 miles) of transmission lines and 2,285 overhead and underground electricity distribution transformers, data from the Gaza media office shows. Cumulative damage to Gaza's electrical sector reaches an estimated $1.4 billion.
