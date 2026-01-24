Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Suffers USD2B Damage from Cyclone Harry

2026-01-24 06:25:59
(MENAFN) Cyclone Harry has unleashed widespread destruction across Italy's Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria regions, with preliminary damage assessments approaching approximately $2 billion, a news agency reported Friday.

Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci indicated the Cabinet will convene next week to evaluate the comprehensive scope of devastation and greenlight emergency response measures.

Regional governors from impacted areas are anticipated to receive appointments as emergency commissioners, expediting relief operations and reconstruction initiatives.

Despite the tempest's ferocity, zero fatalities occurred, officials confirmed, crediting the result to robust meteorological forecasting and proactive preventive protocols.

Significant destruction encompasses obliterated coastal roadways, marinas, beachfront resort facilities, and private residences.

Regional administrations have formally declared emergency states, with Calabria requesting €300 million ($352 million) in national government assistance and Sicily dedicating €70 million ($82 million) from regional budgets.

Officials are simultaneously investigating EU financial aid mechanisms to bolster recovery operations.

