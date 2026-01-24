403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany, Italy Participation in U.S. Peace Board Hits Legal Wall
(MENAFN) Germany and Italy signaled willingness Friday to participate in Washington's Board of Peace initiative but warned constitutional constraints prevent their immediate involvement.
Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her nation's position on the matter.
"Italy's position is as follows. We are available. We are interested in this initiative. I also think Germany can play an important role here, because it concerns the stabilization of the Middle East," Meloni stated during the briefing.
She continued: "The work that can lead to a consolidation of this ceasefire and towards the proposal of a two-state solution—I think all of that requires our involvement. So we are ready, but of course there are objective problems. As the initiative is currently structured, there are problems with our Constitution. It would be unconstitutional for us to get involved."
Merz reinforced similar concerns from Berlin's perspective.
"A few weeks ago, I told President Trump that I would personally be willing to join a peace board if it were a body that, as originally planned, would accompany the peace process in Gaza which unfortunately has still not begun," the chancellor said.
He elaborated: "As the peace board is currently structured, we cannot accept the governance structures alone for constitutional reasons in Germany, but we are of course willing to try other forms, new forms of cooperation with the United States of America, when it comes to finding new formats that bring us closer to peace in different regions of the world."
The US-backed board was unveiled Thursday in Davos. Initially designed to monitor the Gaza ceasefire and supervise reconstruction efforts following October's truce—part of Trump's 20-point framework—the board's founding charter has since broadened its scope to encompass peace-building operations across conflict zones worldwide.
Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her nation's position on the matter.
"Italy's position is as follows. We are available. We are interested in this initiative. I also think Germany can play an important role here, because it concerns the stabilization of the Middle East," Meloni stated during the briefing.
She continued: "The work that can lead to a consolidation of this ceasefire and towards the proposal of a two-state solution—I think all of that requires our involvement. So we are ready, but of course there are objective problems. As the initiative is currently structured, there are problems with our Constitution. It would be unconstitutional for us to get involved."
Merz reinforced similar concerns from Berlin's perspective.
"A few weeks ago, I told President Trump that I would personally be willing to join a peace board if it were a body that, as originally planned, would accompany the peace process in Gaza which unfortunately has still not begun," the chancellor said.
He elaborated: "As the peace board is currently structured, we cannot accept the governance structures alone for constitutional reasons in Germany, but we are of course willing to try other forms, new forms of cooperation with the United States of America, when it comes to finding new formats that bring us closer to peace in different regions of the world."
The US-backed board was unveiled Thursday in Davos. Initially designed to monitor the Gaza ceasefire and supervise reconstruction efforts following October's truce—part of Trump's 20-point framework—the board's founding charter has since broadened its scope to encompass peace-building operations across conflict zones worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment