Telecom PLI Creates 25,000 Manufacturing Jobs, Hits Exports Worth Rs 13,000 Crore: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) In the telecom sector, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in 25,000 manufacturing jobs and exports worth Rs 13,000 crore, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said on Saturday.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela in Shivagangai, Tamil Nadu, the minister said the Rozgar Mela is not just about appointment letters but about creating opportunities, dignity and a stronger nation.

“The Rozgar Mela reflects India's confidence in its youth and its commitment to inclusive national progress,” the minister said, adding that when India moves forward, it moves forward together, ensuring growth with dignity and opportunity for all.

He noted that initiatives such as 'Skill India', 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' have laid a strong foundation for youth to succeed across traditional and emerging sectors.

The Rozgar Mela, he said, is another step towards empowering India's youth.

Dr Chandra Sekhar described Tamil Nadu as a hub of talent and innovation.

Chennai contributes over 10 per cent of India's automobile exports, while the IT sector employs more than six lakh professionals.

He added that skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives have enabled thousands to transform aspirations into livelihoods, and the Rozgar Mela builds on this legacy of empowerment.

He further informed that over 10 lakh appointment letters have been distributed across the country under the Rozgar Mela initiative so far, and 51,000 jobs are being provided nationwide as part of the current programme.

He urged job seekers to seize the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global powerhouse.

Calling upon newly-appointed candidates to play their role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Minister of State emphasised the importance of transparency, speed and empathy in governance. He highlighted India's economic progress, marked by flourishing startups, expanding manufacturing and digital innovation.