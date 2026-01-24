Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Welcomes New Saudi Ambassador

Uzbekistan Welcomes New Saudi Ambassador


2026-01-24 05:06:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov received copies of credentials from Saad Nasser Abdullah Abu Haimed, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“The relations between our two countries are witnessing very dynamic and positive trends across many areas,” Saidov stated.

He noted that the sides discussed current priorities and prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia amounted to $142.4 million in 2024, while in the first eight months of 2025, it reached $111.5 million. Currently, 27 enterprises with Saudi capital operate in Uzbekistan, and 56 joint investment projects worth a total of $27.2 billion are being implemented.

MENAFN24012026000187011040ID1110644362



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search