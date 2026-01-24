Uzbekistan Welcomes New Saudi Ambassador
“The relations between our two countries are witnessing very dynamic and positive trends across many areas,” Saidov stated.
He noted that the sides discussed current priorities and prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges.
Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia amounted to $142.4 million in 2024, while in the first eight months of 2025, it reached $111.5 million. Currently, 27 enterprises with Saudi capital operate in Uzbekistan, and 56 joint investment projects worth a total of $27.2 billion are being implemented.
