Kazakhstan Lays Out Vice President's Responsibilities And Authority
According to him, the President will also retain the authority to remove the Vice President from office.
The Vice President will represent Kazakhstan's interests in international relations on behalf of the President and act as the President's representative in interactions with Qurultay, the Government, and other state authorities.
Additionally, it is proposed that the Vice President engage with socio-political, scientific, and cultural organizations both domestically and abroad. Other powers of the Vice President will be determined by the President.
As part of the establishment of the Vice Presidency, the Constitution will remove provisions related to the position of the State Advisor. It is also suggested that constitutional requirements for the Vice President be clearly defined.
The Vice President should not be a member of the representative body, hold other paid positions, or engage in entrepreneurial activities. During their term of office, the Vice President must not be a member of a political party.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev first proposed the establishment of the Vice Presidency at the fifth session of the National Kurultai on January 20, 2026.
