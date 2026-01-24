8 Dead, More Than 80 Missing After Landslide In Indonesia

MENAFN - AzerNews) At least seven people have died and more than 80 others are missing after a landslide hit Indonesia's West Java province, officials said,reports via BBC.

The landslide occurred in the West Bandung region, south-east of the capital Jakarta, following days of intense rainfall.

More than thirty homes were destroyed after "landslide material buried residential areas, causing fatalities and affecting local residents", Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.

Flooding, landslide and extreme weather alerts have also been issued for the broader region.

The landslide hit the village of Pasirlangu around 02:30AM on Saturday (19:30 GMT).

Two dozen people were evacuated safely from the affected region, according to Abdul Muhari, communication chief of the National Search Agency.

Images shared by local news outlets showed homes buried under mud and debris.