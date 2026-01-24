DJI Honours Trainers Of The Accredited 'Judicial And Legal Studies Program For Judicial Trainees' Under The Theme 'Pioneers Of Training Excellence: A Lasting Impact'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs, and in recognition of the trainer pivotal role in nurturing national talent.

The Dubai Judicial Institute DJI hosted a special recognition ceremony titled 'Pioneers of Training Excellence: A Lasting Impact,' honouring 34 trainers whose dedicated efforts contributed to the successful delivery of the first cohort of the accredited 'Judicial and Legal Studies Program for Judicial Trainees.' The inaugural cohort included 36 trainees across two tracks – General, and Personal Status and Inheritance Law.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs, and H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, alongside several court presidents and a distinguished group of members of the judiciary in the Emirate of Dubai. The event celebrated the significant role played by the programme's trainers, who served as the cornerstone of the initiative by transferring legal knowledge and strengthening the competencies of the trainees.

This ceremony comes as part of DJI's commitment to honouring excellence and acknowledging the critical role of trainers in the success of the accredited programme, which was launched to prepare national judicial talent in line with the highest academic and professional standards. The programme represents a transformative approach to judicial training, seamlessly integrating theoretical foundations with practical aspects, and introducing an innovative model to training new judges, in line with the unique nature of Dubai's justice system.

H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs, stated that this recognition reflects the wise leadership's firm belief that investing in human capital is an investment in the present and the future. H.E. emphasised the importance of collaboration in transferring legal knowledge and elevating national capabilities within the judicial sector.

“The efforts of the DJI's administration and training team in preparing judicial trainees is commendable. Their aims is to equip trainees with the necessary skills required to become active contributors in building an advanced judicial system that keeps pace with legislative developments and continuously enhance the quality of judicial performance. This, in turn, supports the cause of justice and cements Dubai's position as a leading hub for justice in line with global best practices,” H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed added.

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI, emphasised the pivotal role of trainers in building a sustainable and future-ready judicial model.“I commend the institutional support provided by Dubai Courts and other partner and supporting entities, as well as the level of discipline and engagement demonstrated by the trainees. The launch of this programme reflects the DJI's commitment to achieving the vision of the wise leadership in building a judicial system characterised by excellence and sustainability,” H.E. said.

H.E. added,“This distinguished group of trainers has been instrumental in supporting our mission to deliver a world-class experience in judicial training and development. Through their extensive legal knowledge and judicial expertise, underpinned by the values of excellence and innovation, they have transformed the training environment into an interactive space that combines theory with practice. Their leadership in training excellence has left a lasting and meaningful impact.”

The trainers delivered exceptional content through an interactive training environment that leveraged the DJI's digital infrastructure, including the 'Dubai Judicial Training Platform'. Their efforts also included the design of standardised tests, and the provision of advanced educational materials, significantly enhancing trainees' legal skills and judicial thinking.

The 'Judicial and Legal Studies Program for Judicial Trainees' is one of the most remarkable accredited training programs specialised in preparing and qualifying Emirati judicial professionals. It forms a part of the human capital development ecosystem in the judicial sector, in line with Dubai's future aspirations in the justice sector.