Ukraine reports Russian attacked big cities
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian air attacks struck major cities on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others, even as diplomatic discussions involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States continued in the United Arab Emirates, according to official statements.
In the capital, Kyiv, the city’s mayor said overnight strikes triggered fires across multiple districts, damaging civilian infrastructure.
“Currently, one person is known to have died and four injured. Three of the injured have been hospitalized,” he said, noting that parts of the city’s left bank were experiencing disruptions to heat and water services.
Further east, in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local officials reported that several apartment buildings were set ablaze, while both a hospital and a maternity hospital sustained damage during the assault.
The mayor said that the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts were the “hardest hit areas” following an attack involving 25 drones. He initially reported seven injured before later updating the figure to 19.
Later, Ukraine’s president said on the social media platform X that the continued targeting of energy infrastructure underscored the urgency of strengthening the country’s air defense capabilities, stressing that international support must not be delayed.
"We are counting on the reaction and assistance of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS [short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system], and all other systems helps protect critical infrastructure and enables people to endure the winter cold. We must ensure full implementation of everything agreed with (US) President (Donald) Trump in Davos regarding air defense," he added, referring to discussions held this week during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Ukraine’s Air Force said its defenses intercepted the majority of incoming threats overnight, claiming that 357 of 375 drones and 15 of 21 missiles launched by Russia were successfully shot down.
Russian officials have not issued a response to the reported strikes.
The developments followed the conclusion of the first day of trilateral discussions between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in the Emirati capital on Friday, with talks set to continue.
According to Ukrainian officials involved in the negotiations, the discussions are centered on defining the conditions for ending the war with “a dignified and lasting peace.”
Meanwhile, a Kremlin spokesperson said efforts toward resolving the conflict are “progressing,” emphasizing the need to implement what was described as the “Anchorage formula,” referring to a previous meeting last August in Alaska between the US and Russian presidents.
