California joins WHO network after US withdrawal
(MENAFN) California becomes the first US state to join the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) following the federal government’s exit from the UN agency, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.
Newsom criticized the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from WHO, calling it “a reckless decision that will hurt all Californians and Americans.” He added, “California will not bear witness to the chaos this decision will bring.”
The move allows California to strengthen public health preparedness, coordinate rapid responses to disease outbreaks, and contribute to global epidemic monitoring, even as the US as a whole leaves the organization.
With nearly 40 million residents, California represents roughly 12% of the US population and ranks fifth worldwide in economic output, underscoring its significant role in public health initiatives.
GOARN works to monitor global epidemics, assess disease risks, and improve international capacity to respond to outbreaks.
