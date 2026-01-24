403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Enter Second Day
(MENAFN) High-stakes negotiations involving Russian, American, and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up their opening session Friday in the United Arab Emirates, with the White House confirming to media that discussions would resume Saturday.
A White House official characterized Friday's session as "productive," though provided no additional details on the substance of the discussions taking place in the Emirati capital.
The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the commencement of the historic trilateral negotiations, describing them "as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis." The ministry confirmed the talks were scheduled to span two days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov signaled that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict were advancing, emphasizing the need to execute what he termed the "Anchorage formula"—a framework established during direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last August.
"The work is ongoing. It's progressing. Now it's crucial to implement the formula agreed upon in Anchorage," Peskov stated, according to media, referencing recent statements by Trump suggesting the warring parties were approaching a resolution.
Peskov indicated his assessment aligned with remarks from Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who met recently with US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff. Ushakov had previously warned that achieving a durable peace settlement would prove difficult without addressing territorial disputes according to the Anchorage framework.
The negotiations mark the first official three-way dialogue between the nations since the conflict began.
A White House official characterized Friday's session as "productive," though provided no additional details on the substance of the discussions taking place in the Emirati capital.
The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the commencement of the historic trilateral negotiations, describing them "as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis." The ministry confirmed the talks were scheduled to span two days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov signaled that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict were advancing, emphasizing the need to execute what he termed the "Anchorage formula"—a framework established during direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last August.
"The work is ongoing. It's progressing. Now it's crucial to implement the formula agreed upon in Anchorage," Peskov stated, according to media, referencing recent statements by Trump suggesting the warring parties were approaching a resolution.
Peskov indicated his assessment aligned with remarks from Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who met recently with US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff. Ushakov had previously warned that achieving a durable peace settlement would prove difficult without addressing territorial disputes according to the Anchorage framework.
The negotiations mark the first official three-way dialogue between the nations since the conflict began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment