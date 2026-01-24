403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Jinping highlights UN’s central role in call with Brazilian leader
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses the central role of the United Nations during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"Facing the turbulent international landscape, China and Brazil, as important members of the Global South, should firmly stand on the right side of history, better champion the common interests of both the two countries and the Global South, and jointly uphold the central position of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," Xi says.
He also reaffirms China’s commitment to being a reliable partner of Latin American and Caribbean nations and expresses willingness to advance cooperation with Brazil across multiple fields to strengthen bilateral relations.
Xi’s comments come after US President Donald Trump announced the creation of a “Board of Peace” for Gaza, intended to oversee reconstruction and implement his peace plan, a move that Beijing did not attend.
"Facing the turbulent international landscape, China and Brazil, as important members of the Global South, should firmly stand on the right side of history, better champion the common interests of both the two countries and the Global South, and jointly uphold the central position of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," Xi says.
He also reaffirms China’s commitment to being a reliable partner of Latin American and Caribbean nations and expresses willingness to advance cooperation with Brazil across multiple fields to strengthen bilateral relations.
Xi’s comments come after US President Donald Trump announced the creation of a “Board of Peace” for Gaza, intended to oversee reconstruction and implement his peace plan, a move that Beijing did not attend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment