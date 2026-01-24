403
Ireland calls on Israel to stop assaults UN Palestinian Refugee Agency
(MENAFN) Ireland’s foreign minister on Friday called on Israel to immediately end what she described as attacks and actions aimed at the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, following the destruction of the agency’s compound in East Jerusalem, according to official statements.
"Ireland fully supports UNRWA and its mandate. I call on Israel to immediately halt all attacks and measures directed at the Agency. Israel must respect international law, including the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and its staff," she said in a statement.
Her remarks followed reports that Israeli forces entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah area of occupied East Jerusalem on Jan. 20 and demolished the site using bulldozers and other heavy equipment.
"I am appalled by the further destructive actions taken by Israeli authorities this week against UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. These actions are not isolated incidents. They form part of a wider and sustained effort to undermine and dismantle UNRWA’s operations across the occupied Palestinian territory," she said.
The minister warned that any steps obstructing the work of UNRWA—described as essential—along with other UN bodies, further worsen humanitarian conditions and put civilian lives in greater danger.
"International law is clear: humanitarian aid workers, along with journalists and medics, must be protected in times of conflict. It is unacceptable that they continue to be killed while trying to help others while carrying out their important roles," she added.
