JD Vance to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia in February
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Vice President JD Vance will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia in February to advance ongoing peace and economic initiatives, according to official statements.
"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The president also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their commitment to a peace agreement signed in August.
"We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan," he added.
The TRIPP initiative, agreed during a White House summit on Aug. 8 with Trump, Pashinyan, and Aliyev, is designed to reopen regional transport routes by linking mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia, fostering both economic and diplomatic cooperation in the region.
