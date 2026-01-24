403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria sets up judicial committees to review Raqqa prison inmates
(MENAFN) The Syrian government establishes specialized judicial committees to examine the legal status of prisoners at al-Aktan prison in Raqqa, following the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group, as reported by officials.
The Justice Ministry confirmed that the facility has been formally handed over to state security authorities after SDF forces exited, marking a step toward restoring state control and reestablishing institutions under the rule of law. Authorities are taking measures to ensure the safety, humanitarian needs, and legal rights of all detainees, including access to food, water, and medical care, in line with Syrian law.
The ministry said the newly formed judicial committees will carefully review the legal files of every inmate and aim to resolve cases promptly through proper legal procedures. Officials stressed that the process will be conducted with “full responsibility and transparency,” assuring families that prisoners’ rights will be safeguarded.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry took over the prison and said corrections authorities began a thorough review of detainees’ personal and judicial records to ensure compliance with the law.
The handover followed the transfer of roughly 800 SDF members who had been managing the prison, after five days of negotiations with the government, according to reports.
The Justice Ministry confirmed that the facility has been formally handed over to state security authorities after SDF forces exited, marking a step toward restoring state control and reestablishing institutions under the rule of law. Authorities are taking measures to ensure the safety, humanitarian needs, and legal rights of all detainees, including access to food, water, and medical care, in line with Syrian law.
The ministry said the newly formed judicial committees will carefully review the legal files of every inmate and aim to resolve cases promptly through proper legal procedures. Officials stressed that the process will be conducted with “full responsibility and transparency,” assuring families that prisoners’ rights will be safeguarded.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry took over the prison and said corrections authorities began a thorough review of detainees’ personal and judicial records to ensure compliance with the law.
The handover followed the transfer of roughly 800 SDF members who had been managing the prison, after five days of negotiations with the government, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment