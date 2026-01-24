403
Global Powers Show Growing Interest in Arctic Region, Putin Says
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Friday that nations beyond the Arctic circle are demonstrating heightened interest in the polar region, emphasizing that Moscow has maintained a leadership position in its development for decades, according to a state-run news agency.
"As we all know now, not only the Arctic countries, but many other countries around the world, are paying increased attention to what's happening in the Arctic," he said.
Speaking before students at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the president referenced their reactions to recent headlines concerning Greenland and its geopolitical significance.
"You smiled and laughed, but in reality, on the one hand, it's fun and interesting, and on the other, it's very important," Putin stated, acknowledging the strategic weight of the region, despite the humorous response to the news.
He underscored the country's longstanding involvement in the High North territories and their exploration.
"Russia has undoubtedly been a leader in Arctic development for many decades," he added.
Greenland Tension Escalates
US President Donald Trump revived his campaign to acquire Greenland in January, invoking "national security" concerns and the need to prevent rival powers from gaining a foothold, claiming, "If we don't do it, Russia or China will."
Trump threatened tariffs on European nations that opposed his move.
European leaders, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, rejected the proposal, asserting that Greenland's sovereignty is "not for trade."
While Trump claimed a "framework" for a deal was reached, Denmark and local authorities dismissed the idea.
Russia, meanwhile, vowed to bolster its Arctic defense capabilities in response to the rising tensions, while underlining that Moscow has "no plans to capture Greenland," according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
