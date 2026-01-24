Taara's Ground-Based Laser Bet Reshapes Global Internet Race

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Taara, a California-based connectivity venture built around high-capacity laser links, has formally separated from Alphabet, marking a decisive shift in how ultra-fast internet could be delivered to hard-to-reach regions. The spin-out places the spotlight on a terrestrial alternative to satellite broadband, with the company arguing that its ground-based approach can deliver fibre-like speeds at lower cost and with fewer regulatory hurdles.

Born inside Alphabet's experimental“moonshot” unit, Taara was developed to transmit data through the air using tightly focused beams of light, a technology known as free-space optical communication. Unlike satellites that orbit thousands of kilometres above the Earth, Taara's system relies on shoebox-sized terminals installed on towers, rooftops or poles, forming point-to-point links that can bridge gaps where fibre is impractical or prohibitively expensive.

The newly independent company is led by Mahesh Krishnaswamy, a veteran engineer who previously oversaw the project within Alphabet. Taara's leadership says independence will allow it to raise capital more flexibly, partner with telecom operators and governments, and accelerate commercial deployments without competing for resources inside a sprawling technology conglomerate.

At the core of Taara's pitch is performance. The company says its laser links can deliver multi-gigabit speeds over distances of up to 20 kilometres, with latency comparable to fibre-optic cables. Because the beams travel through the air, deployment can be completed in days rather than the months or years required to dig trenches and lay fibre. This makes the technology particularly attractive in regions with challenging terrain, dense urban environments, or areas recovering from natural disasters where existing infrastructure has been damaged.

Satellite broadband providers have captured much of the attention in the connectivity race, promising global coverage through constellations of low-Earth-orbit satellites. While those systems have expanded access, they come with high launch costs, complex licensing regimes and ongoing maintenance challenges. Taara is positioning itself as a complementary solution, focusing on last-mile and middle-mile connectivity from the ground up rather than blanket coverage from space.

Industry analysts note that free-space optical communication is not new, but Taara's engineering refinements have addressed many of the limitations that historically held the technology back. Atmospheric interference, such as fog or heavy rain, can disrupt laser signals. Taara says its systems use adaptive optics, automatic beam steering and redundant paths to maintain links even in difficult weather conditions. The company has also designed its terminals to be relatively low-cost, aiming to undercut the economics of both satellite backhaul and new fibre builds in certain scenarios.

Before the separation from Alphabet, Taara tested its technology in multiple markets, working with telecom operators to connect rural communities and to provide temporary backhaul during network outages. These trials helped validate the system's reliability and provided data that now underpins its commercial strategy. Since becoming independent, the company has indicated that it is in advanced discussions with partners in Africa, Southeast Asia and parts of Latin America, regions where demand for high-capacity connectivity continues to outpace infrastructure investment.

The spin-out also reflects a broader trend of experimental projects graduating from corporate research labs into standalone companies. Alphabet has a history of incubating ambitious ideas and allowing those with clear commercial potential to operate independently. For Taara, the move signals confidence that its technology can compete in a crowded and capital-intensive market on its own merits.

Telecom operators are watching closely. Many face pressure to expand coverage while keeping capital expenditure in check. Ground-based laser links could offer a way to extend networks across rivers, valleys or congested cityscapes without negotiating rights of way or disrupting communities. Regulators, too, may find the model appealing, as it relies on existing spectrum frameworks rather than new allocations for satellite services.

