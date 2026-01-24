403
Belgian army chief says compulsory military service may return
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Chief of Land Forces, Jean-Pol Baugnee, on Friday did not rule out reinstating compulsory military service if security conditions warrant it, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a well-prepared army.
In an interview, Baugnee said the decision would depend on the perceived level of threat. “It is indeed a possibility … The government, in the 1990s, did not abolish but suspended military service, believing that one day, it might still be needed,” he noted.
Highlighting the qualities of young recruits, Baugnee praised their curiosity and engagement.
“We have a very capable generation that asks intelligent questions. Training today is different: We explain why tasks are done. Once understood, the young generation executes missions better than mine did,” he said.
Baugnee stressed that the Belgian army’s primary mission is conflict prevention. “Our goal is to avoid war. The best way to prevent war is to deter the adversary. We are a defensive army; we will never start a war,” he added.
On the likelihood of conflict in Belgium, he said an immediate invasion is unlikely but warned of potential escalation in Europe. “I don’t think an invasion of Belgium is imminent. I believe there would first be a certain escalation. Russia would begin to invade NATO countries with which it shares a border,” Baugnee said.
