Lebanese PM reaffirms state control over all weapons
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed his government’s commitment to placing all weapons under state authority during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday in Paris, according to the prime minister’s office.
The talks at the Élysée Palace, attended by Lebanon’s ambassador to France, focused on bilateral ties and preparations for a donor conference in support of the Lebanese army and security forces, scheduled for March 5 in Paris.
Both leaders highlighted the progress made by the Lebanese army in asserting exclusive control over the area south of the Litani River, while stressing the importance of fully implementing the November 2024 ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.
The Lebanese government approved a plan on Aug. 5, based on a proposal from US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to bring all weapons—including those held by Hezbollah—under state control, assigning the army to implement the plan by the end of 2025. Hezbollah has rejected the initiative, insisting that Israeli forces must first withdraw from Lebanese territory.
On Jan. 8, the Lebanese army announced that the first phase of the plan south of the Litani River had been completed and that implementation was at an advanced stage, while warning that ongoing Israeli attacks and occupation hindered the process.
Salam called for an end to Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all remaining occupied areas.
