UN warns of worst humanitarian crisis in West Bank since 1967
(MENAFN) The occupied West Bank is enduring its most severe humanitarian crisis since 1967, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Friday, highlighting widespread displacement and destruction in refugee camps amid Israeli military operations.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, wrote on the US social media platform X that 33,000 people remain forcibly displaced from northern refugee camps, one year after Israel launched its “Iron Wall” operation.
“Israeli forces have been demolishing swathes of the camps, reducing the chances for these communities to recover,” Lazzarini said.
He added that UNRWA teams “are assisting newly displaced Palestine refugees who have been pushed deeper into poverty and have no viable alternatives for healthcare, education and welfare.” Lazzarini stressed that the agency’s continued operations rely on “continued political & financial support from member states.”
Palestinian authorities report that since October 2023, when Israel intensified its military campaign in Gaza, efforts to annex the West Bank have escalated through demolitions, displacement of Palestinians, and settlement expansion.
According to UN and local reports, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,108 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained 21,000.
Separately, illegal Israeli settlers vandalized a mosque Friday in the northern West Bank, marking the latest in a series of attacks on Palestinian property and places of worship.
