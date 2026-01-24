Flights To Israel, Dubai, Riyadh Cancelled Amid US-Iran Tension Air France, Lufthansa, Dutch KLM Share Details
Flights were cancelled as US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a US "armada" was heading toward the Gulf and that Washington was watching Iran closely.Air France
Air France said it will temporarily stop service to Dubai due to the geopolitical situation. "Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the company has decided to temporarily suspend its service to Dubai," France's national carrier said in a statement to AFP.Also Read | Trump's defense strategy revealed - what's in for Iran, Korea, Russia, China? Dutch airline KLM
Meanwhile, Dutch airline KLM told Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Friday that it had suspended flights until further notice to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh and would not fly through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Israel and several countries in the Gulf.
The airline did not disclose the reason for the suspensions and said it was in touch with Dutch authorities, according to NOS.Lufthansa
Lufthansa Group limited its flights to only daytime operations and continues to avoid the Iranian airspace, NDTV reported. Besides, United Airlines and Air Canada, too, have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv.Also Read | Trump says 'massive armada' going towards Iran, but claims 'maybe we won't...' British Airways
British Airways temporarily halted flights to Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, earlier this month.
Several European and American carriers also paused operations to Gulf countries in June before Iran fired missiles at a base in Qatar. The missile strikes forced Qatar and surrounding countries to close their airspace and created havoc for international airlines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment