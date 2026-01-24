Riyadh: A City Of Character, Culture, And Celebration

Historic districts like Diriyah-considered the birthplace of the Saudi state-are buzzing with renewed activity as they gear up to host cultural celebrations. The National Museum's immersive galleries help visitors connect the dots between the Kingdom's deep heritage and the upcoming themed events that highlight Arabia's evolving identity.







The National Museum of Saudi (visitsaudi)

Meanwhile, the city's modern side is also accelerating. Landmarks such as the Kingdom Tower and Faisaliah Tower stand against a skyline that is rapidly preparing for an influx of global visitors. Creative initiatives like Riyadh Art are expanding with new installations that act as a preview to the large-scale artistic programs scheduled for 2026. Even Riyadh's food scene-from flagship dining spots to traditional restaurants like Najd Village-feels heightened, as the city positions itself for a remarkable year ahead.

For travellers, visiting now means witnessing Riyadh at a turning point-right before it transforms into the region's centre of celebration, culture, and entertainment in early 2026.

Laugh Out Loud at Al-Dirah Comedy Nights (Till February 15, 2026)

In the heart of Riyadh's cultural district, Al-Dirah Comedy Nights brings humor and storytelling to life every Thursday and Friday. Hosted at the Al-Dirah Stage and continuing until February 15, 2026, the weekly shows feature talented Saudi comedians, including performers associated with the popular Thamanya Exit group. The intimate winter-friendly atmosphere enhances the experience, offering visitors an evening of light-hearted entertainment. For Bangladeshi tourists looking to unwind after a day of sightseeing, the show provides a warm, relaxed setting where everyday stories and cultural perspectives unfold through humor.

A Winter Wonderland: Experience Courchevel (Till May 2, 2026)

Until May 2, 2026, Riyadh invites guests to enjoy an unexpected winter escape through Experience Courchevel, a snowy-themed attraction staged within Riyadh Season's northern entertainment district. Designed to recreate the charm of the famous French alpine destination, the zone features artificial snow play, alpine décor, themed photo corners, and captivating light shows. The experience offers families, couples, and young adventurers a rare chance to enjoy a winter atmosphere in the middle of the desert. For those who have never experienced snowfall, Courchevel's crafted environment delivers a magical and memorable seasonal highlight.







Sky Bridge at Kingdom Center (visitsaudi)

Boulevard World: A Global Adventure in One Place (Till May 2, 2026)

Located in the lively Hittin district, Boulevard World remains one of the most exciting destinations of Riyadh Season and continues welcoming visitors until May 2, 2026. This expansive attraction brings cultures from around the world into a single immersive environment. Each themed zone highlights a different global destination through architectural recreations, live shows, traditional crafts, and region-specific dining. Enhanced attractions, upgraded walkways, and newly designed spaces make this year's edition even more engaging.

The artificial lake, interactive rides, colorful evening performances, and themed streets create a dynamic and family-friendly experience. Boulevard World provides the perfect blend of entertainment and cultural exploration, offering safe and vibrant surroundings where both adults and children can enjoy a diverse mix of global flavors, artistic showcases, and festive moments.

Why Riyadh Appeals to Bangladeshi Travelers

Riyadh's growing tourism landscape makes it an increasingly attractive destination for visitors from Bangladesh. Direct flights from Dhaka and Chattogram ensure easy access, while the presence of a sizeable Bangladeshi community in the city offers a welcoming sense of familiarity.

Riyadh's unique balance of tradition and modernity aligns well with the preferences of travelers who value cultural comfort alongside new experiences. Seasonal attractions, especially Riyadh Season's major zones, keep the city lively throughout winter, providing a variety of activities beyond traditional sightseeing. The combination of historical districts, modern entertainment hubs, international dining, and family-oriented events makes Riyadh an ideal destination for vacationers, business travelers, and culture enthusiasts alike.

Riyadh captures the essence of a city in transformation-where heritage stands proudly beside innovation and where visitors are welcomed with warmth, creativity, and diverse experiences. From winter-themed adventures and intimate comedy nights to global cultural zones, every part of the city offers something memorable for Bangladeshi tourists. With its expanding attractions and deep cultural charm, Riyadh continues to shine as one of the region's most captivating destinations.

