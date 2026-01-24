403
Trump calls for NATO response to southern border immigration
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that NATO should be “tested” in response to illegal immigration at the southern border, referencing Article 5 of the alliance’s collective defense principle, according to statements posted on his Truth Social platform.
“Maybe we should have put NATO to the test: Invoked Article 5, and forced NATO to come here and protect our Southern Border from further Invasions of Illegal Immigrants, thus freeing up large numbers of Border Patrol Agents for other tasks,” Trump said.
The remarks followed his criticism that NATO does not fully support the US, in the wake of comments by EU leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, who criticized Washington’s attempt to purchase Greenland.
“The problem with NATO is we’d be there for them 100 percent but I’m not sure they’d be there for us,” Trump said on Wednesday.
After attending the 56th annual WEF meeting in Davos, Trump offered a more positive assessment upon returning to Washington.
“Heading back to D.C. It was an incredible time in Davos. The Greenland structure is being worked on, and will be amazing for the U.S.A., and the Board of Peace is something that the World has never seen before — Very special,” he said on Truth Social.
