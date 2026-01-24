403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karachi mall fire death toll rises to seventy-one
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating fire at a major shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial hub, has risen to 71, with rescuers recovering the remains of four more victims on Friday, officials said.
Dr. Summaiya Syed, Karachi’s chief police surgeon, told Anadolu that only 20 of the 71 bodies have been identified so far, as most were badly charred. She added that the final death toll will be confirmed once all remains are properly identified.
Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said the search and rescue operation has entered its final stage and is expected to conclude on Friday.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called for a judicial inquiry into the incident, emphasizing that those responsible “should be identified and punished without delay.”
The fire broke out on Saturday at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, a bustling commercial street in Karachi’s historic business district. Flames raged for more than 24 hours before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Gul Plaza houses roughly 1,200 shops selling clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and crockery. Officials noted that the presence of highly flammable goods contributed to the rapid spread and severity of the fire.
Dr. Summaiya Syed, Karachi’s chief police surgeon, told Anadolu that only 20 of the 71 bodies have been identified so far, as most were badly charred. She added that the final death toll will be confirmed once all remains are properly identified.
Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said the search and rescue operation has entered its final stage and is expected to conclude on Friday.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called for a judicial inquiry into the incident, emphasizing that those responsible “should be identified and punished without delay.”
The fire broke out on Saturday at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, a bustling commercial street in Karachi’s historic business district. Flames raged for more than 24 hours before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Gul Plaza houses roughly 1,200 shops selling clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and crockery. Officials noted that the presence of highly flammable goods contributed to the rapid spread and severity of the fire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment