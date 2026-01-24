403
Speedy Shady Ghrayeb Leads the Way as Diamond Tour Action Headlines Day Two at the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) World-class competition intensifies as CSI4*-W sport takes centre stage presented by AS Auctions
Competitions continued in earnest on Day Two of the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show, as riders returned to Al Forsan International Sports Resort for a full day of sport across both arenas, with the first CSI4* classes of the week taking the programme to new heights.
The day began in Arena Two with the CSI2* Silver Tour, presented by Bolesworth, attracting a strong field of 49 starters, with sixteen combinations jumping clear in this one-round-against-the-clock class. The podium featured familiar faces, as Sharjah-based Emirati riders took the top two places. Jumping into first place in a time of 53.15 seconds was Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbiri riding Macho BH, while Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi stopped the clock in 53.91 seconds to finish a close second aboard Annie of the Lowlands Z, following his win on Day One. Iran’s Farhang Sadeghi and Gazaro VDL claimed another third-place finish, matching their result from the previous day’s class.
In Arena One, the morning was once again dedicated to the young horses, with the CSIYH 6-year-old and 7-year-old Classic classes, generously presented by K.AR Sport Horses. In the 6-year-old division, Emirati rider Arhama Saif Sultan Al Awani delivered a confident performance to secure the win aboard his own mare, Prestige. Al Shira’aa Stables’ young talent Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi followed closely in second place riding SS Pina Colada, while Great Britain’s Katie Speller completed the podium atop Be Ballantine, owned by Breen Equestrian.
The 7-year-old class saw the tables turn, as Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi impressed aboard Celina 235 for Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club to take the win in 58.89 seconds. Yesterday’s winning combination, Alexander McLean and Opportunity, settled for second place, also clear in 60.04 seconds. Ireland’s Shane Breen followed in third riding Team Z7’s ZT for T, an impressive bay stallion sired by For Pleasure.
The afternoon session brought 45 riders forward for the CSI2* Gold Tour 1.40m, presented by Cavalor, as they jumped for a place in Saturday’s CSI2* Grand Prix, with the top 20 combinations advancing to Saturday’s feature class. Leading the field once again was Osama Al Zabibi, who claimed his third win of the show riding 1st Queen. The 25-year-old Syrian rider jumped a fast clear in 57.39 seconds, just ahead of Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi and NN Contre Attack MQ, who finished second, mirroring the previous day’s result. Fellow Syrian Mohamad Mogheeth Alshebab followed in third place aboard Carlotto S.
Attention then returned to Arena Two for the CSI2* Bronze Tour, presented by SMRM Team, which got underway with 55 combinations on the start list. The leaderboard reversed once again, as Layth Ghrayeb of Syria claimed victory aboard Elite de Ponts, delivering a fast and accurate round to take top honours, while Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkirbi piloted Number 5 P into second place. Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi made another appearance on the podium, this time finishing third with Cimba H.
The first CSI4* action of the week followed in Arena One with the CSI4* Pearl Tour, presented by Mandara. A field of 50 riders competed for a share of the €20,000 prize fund over a technical 1.40m Two-Phase Special. Latvia’s Kristaps Neretnieks delivered a standout performance to guide Sir Schmidt into first place, stopping the clock clear in 34.23 seconds. The 37-year-old Olympian, currently ranked 101st in the Longines Rankings, has been based in the UAE since mid-December. Shady Ghrayeb and Leelandi followed in second place for Syria, while Ireland’s Trevor Breen took third place aboard Heather Black’s Konrad Obolensky.
As evening fell, the focus shifted to the CSI Under 25 Series supported by Nirvana, where emerging talent continued to make their mark in the 1.40m against-the-clock class. Molly Hughes Bravo, riding for Portugal, secured the win aboard HHS Mercedes, owned and bred by Bravo Hughes Ltd. Uzbekistan’s Abdurakhmon Abdullaev followed in second place riding Otto van de Achterhoek, clear in 60.27 seconds, while fellow Uzbekistani Akbar Sharipov stopped the clock just 0.02 seconds behind to settle for third place aboard Affir for the second night running.
The day culminated with the CSI4*-W Diamond Tour LR class, presented by AS Auctions, as a world-class field stepped into the main arena. In a nail-biting finish, Syrian rider Shady Ghrayeb produced a lightning-quick round aboard Cabernet du Mars to pip Ireland’s Michael Pender and HHS Orchidee into second place, with just 0.04 seconds separating the top two. Belgian rider Constant van Paesschen rounded out the podium, guiding Kannavara Z into third place.
Competition resumes on Friday morning with the CSI4* Pearl Tour LR class presented by Equitrans and the ever-popular Ride n’ Drive Class sponsored by Al Futtaim. Outside of the sport, the shopping village and family fun continues with a mix of equestrian and lifestyle brands and locally-owned food and beverage pop-ups.
