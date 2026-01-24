403
European Shares Show Mixed Performance
(MENAFN) European equity markets concluded midweek on a varied trajectory, influenced by persistent geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the US-European dispute over Greenland.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.02%, closing Wednesday at 602.67. In Germany, the DAX 40 fell 0.58% to 24,560.98 points, while Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 retreated 0.5% to 44,488.36.
Conversely, the UK's FTSE 100 index inched up 0.11% to 10,138.09, and France's CAC 40 rose 0.08% to 8,069.17. Spain's IBEX 35 also recorded a modest gain of 0.06%, finishing at 17,439.5 points.
Within European markets, apprehensions that the US administration's determination to assert influence over Greenland could spark a fresh tariff dispute have intensified risk concerns.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump highlighted the strategic importance of Greenland for "national security reasons." Trump added that the US has requested immediate discussions to explore "taking control of Greenland," emphasizing that he would not resort to force to acquire the territory.
In the aftermath of President Trump's announcement that tariffs might target certain European nations due to the Greenland situation, the European Parliament (EP) suspended the ratification of the trade accord between the European Union and the US, initially agreed upon in July 2025, according to a media outlet.
