Rajasthan: OTP And Diary Entry Now Mandatory For Domestic LPG Deliveries ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday with departmental officials and representatives of gas companies to assess the supply and distribution of domestic LPG across the state.​

Reaffirming the State Government's commitment under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Godara stated that LPG supply remains stable and efficient, with domestic gas cylinders being delivered within three to four days of booking. ​

He assured citizens that adequate LPG stock is available and there is no need for concern. ​

The Minister also confirmed uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to essential institutions, including hospitals, educational institutions, Annapurna kitchens and religious establishments.​

In a significant step to curb malpractice, Godara announced that no domestic LPG cylinder will be delivered without OTP verification and a mandatory entry in the delivery diary. ​

The decision follows reports of irregularities at certain gas agencies, where cylinders were diverted without proper verification.​

“Such practices directly impact genuine consumers and will not be tolerated,” he emphasised.​

With nearly 1,300 gas agencies operating across the state, the new system aims to eliminate fraudulent bookings and ensure transparency in last-mile delivery. ​

Gas companies have been directed to launch widespread awareness campaigns across all agencies using posters and banners to educate consumers about the OTP-based delivery system.​

The Minister stressed the need for stricter oversight at all levels. State and district vigilance committees are actively addressing cases of black marketing, diversion and illegal storage. ​

To strengthen enforcement, gas company field officers have been instructed to conduct daily surprise inspections of at least one gas agency, submit inspection reports with geotagged evidence and prioritise monitoring in remote and high-risk areas.​

“These measures will ensure complete accountability and prevent any form of diversion,” Godara said.​

Ambrish Kumar, Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department, confirmed that there has been no decline in daily LPG supply volumes across the state. ​

Continuous monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure uninterrupted availability for domestic consumers.​

Officials and representatives from the gas agency reported that supply operations are running smoothly. ​

With improved availability, consumer confidence has increased, reducing pressure on booking systems and improving the efficient functioning of gas company servers.​