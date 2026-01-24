403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Set to Grant Visa Exemptions for Chinese Nationals
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled a visa exemption policy Friday targeting Chinese citizens for select short-term visits, marking a significant reciprocal gesture in deepening bilateral relations between the two economic powerhouses.
The policy shift arrives as a direct response to China's implementation of comparable visa waiver measures in 2025, according to Agencia Brasil news agency, which cited official presidency sources.
Beijing launched a trial visa exemption program on June 1, enabling citizens from multiple Latin American countries—including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay—to enter China without visa requirements for short stays.
Brazil's reciprocal action is designed to accelerate people-to-people connectivity between China and other global regions, aligning with Beijing's broader strategic push to fortify diplomatic and economic partnerships across Latin America and emerging international coalitions.
Lula personally briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the visa policy decision during a late Thursday telephone conversation, the agency confirmed.
The move underscores intensifying cooperation between Brasília and Beijing as both nations seek to expand trade corridors, cultural exchanges, and political alignment amid shifting global power dynamics.
The policy shift arrives as a direct response to China's implementation of comparable visa waiver measures in 2025, according to Agencia Brasil news agency, which cited official presidency sources.
Beijing launched a trial visa exemption program on June 1, enabling citizens from multiple Latin American countries—including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay—to enter China without visa requirements for short stays.
Brazil's reciprocal action is designed to accelerate people-to-people connectivity between China and other global regions, aligning with Beijing's broader strategic push to fortify diplomatic and economic partnerships across Latin America and emerging international coalitions.
Lula personally briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on the visa policy decision during a late Thursday telephone conversation, the agency confirmed.
The move underscores intensifying cooperation between Brasília and Beijing as both nations seek to expand trade corridors, cultural exchanges, and political alignment amid shifting global power dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment