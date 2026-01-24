403
EU sends emergency generators to Ukraine after Russian strikes
(MENAFN) The European Union announced on Friday that it is sending hundreds of emergency generators to Ukraine following “Russian strikes” on energy infrastructure, which have left over one million people without electricity, water, and heating amid freezing conditions.
In a statement, the European Commission said 447 generators, valued at €3.7 million ($4.3 million), are being deployed to restore power to hospitals, shelters, and other critical services.
The equipment will be distributed by Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories in coordination with the Ukrainian Red Cross, prioritizing the areas most affected by the outages.
The Commission highlighted that Ukraine is enduring temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius amid what it described as “relentless Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.”
"The EU will not let Russia freeze Ukraine into submission and will continue helping Ukrainians get through this winter," the statement said.
Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, the EU has delivered nearly 10,000 generators to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).
The EU Commission added that more than €1.2 billion has been allocated for humanitarian aid, totaling over 160,000 tons of assistance, while at least €3 billion ($3.5 billion) has been directed toward supporting Ukraine’s energy security.
Ahead of the winter season, the EU mobilized €927 million ($1,088 million) for emergency gas purchases, and electricity export capacity to Ukraine is currently operating at full capacity.
