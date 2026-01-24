403
Zelenskyy awaits Russia’s answers in UAE trilateral talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his delegation at the trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates is working within a defined “framework for dialogue” but stressed the urgent need for Moscow to clarify its willingness to end the conflict, according to official statements.
"Ukrainian positions are clear. I have defined a framework for dialogue for our delegation," Zelenskyy said in his evening address, referring to discussions involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives.
Noting the uncommon nature of the meeting format, Zelenskyy explained that the talks are focused on the “parameters of ending the war,” but emphasized that tangible answers are now required from the Russian side.
"Now they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, the main thing is that Russia is ready to end this war," he said, adding that it remains "too early to draw conclusions" ahead of the next round of discussions.
Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation, currently led by National Security and Defense Council chief Rustem Umerov and presidential office head Kyrylo Budanov, will be reinforced tomorrow by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov and Deputy Head of Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky.
Alongside diplomacy, Zelenskyy highlighted efforts to strengthen defense capabilities, noting a “positive signal” from a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the provision of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.
