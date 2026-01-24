403
Belgium Rejects Joining Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has rejected claims that his nation is taking part in the ‘Board of Peace,’ an initiative unveiled by US President Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday.
The contentious panel was officially launched with a charter-signing ceremony alongside the World Economic Forum. Prevot clarified the situation on X on Friday after the White House press office included Belgium among the participants.
“Belgium has NOT signed the Charter of the Board of Peace. This announcement is incorrect,” the minister stated, emphasizing that Brussels seeks a “common and coordinated European response” to Gaza and shares doubts about the new organization with other longstanding US allies in Europe.
European Council President Antonio Costa expressed similar apprehensions, noting: “We have serious doubts about a number of elements in the charter of the Board of Peace related to its scope, its governance and its compatibility with the UN Charter.”
Although the board is purportedly designed to support a Washington-facilitated Israel-Hamas peace agreement, critics argue that it exceeds its mandate, marginalizes the United Nations, and grants excessive authority to its chairperson – a role held by Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced endorsement for the board’s declared goal of improving conditions in Gaza and proposed contributing some of Russia’s sovereign assets that are currently frozen by the US toward this purpose.
