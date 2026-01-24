403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Seeks Greenland Resources in Exchange for “Protection”
(MENAFN) The United States anticipates receiving a portion of Greenland’s natural resources as compensation for offering the island military “protection,” Vice President J.D. Vance stated. He cited a perceived threat from Russia and China to the Danish autonomous territory, although both Moscow and Beijing have consistently denied any interest in the Arctic region.
During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Vance asserted that American influence is the primary deterrent against potential foreign encroachment in the Arctic. “We want to share in the wealth of this beautiful landmass with a lot of minerals and a lot of resources that fundamentally we’re protecting,” he explained.
Vance emphasized the unique role of the US in safeguarding Greenland, questioning, “What keeps Russia or China from invading Greenland? Is it the power of Denmark? As much as I love Denmark, no. It’s the power of the United States of America,” he stated.
He also stressed that maintaining control of the Arctic holds critical strategic importance for the United States. Without it, he warned, the nation’s “entire missile defense system could be destabilized,” putting Americans “less safe.”
These remarks come after President Donald Trump revealed that a “framework” for a Greenland agreement, negotiated with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, is now being considered. The framework would grant the US “all the military access we want” and reportedly include “sovereign base areas” on the island, as well as expedited rights to extract rare-earth minerals.
During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Vance asserted that American influence is the primary deterrent against potential foreign encroachment in the Arctic. “We want to share in the wealth of this beautiful landmass with a lot of minerals and a lot of resources that fundamentally we’re protecting,” he explained.
Vance emphasized the unique role of the US in safeguarding Greenland, questioning, “What keeps Russia or China from invading Greenland? Is it the power of Denmark? As much as I love Denmark, no. It’s the power of the United States of America,” he stated.
He also stressed that maintaining control of the Arctic holds critical strategic importance for the United States. Without it, he warned, the nation’s “entire missile defense system could be destabilized,” putting Americans “less safe.”
These remarks come after President Donald Trump revealed that a “framework” for a Greenland agreement, negotiated with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, is now being considered. The framework would grant the US “all the military access we want” and reportedly include “sovereign base areas” on the island, as well as expedited rights to extract rare-earth minerals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment