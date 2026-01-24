403
Polish FM defends soldiers following Trump’s comments on NATO
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister on Friday sharply criticized remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding NATO forces in Afghanistan, saying that the service and sacrifice of Polish soldiers must never be ridiculed, according to statements shared publicly.
"The province of Ghazni, where our contingent served, in the Pashtun south, was a frontline one, 7/10 on the Afghan scale of difficulty and danger. No one has the right to mock the service of our soldiers," Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on the social media platform X.
His comments followed Trump’s claim that NATO troops remained “a little back, a little off the front lines” during the Afghanistan conflict.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki also defended the country’s military personnel, emphasizing their role and sacrifices during the mission.
“There is no doubt that Polish soldiers are Heroes. They deserve respect and words of gratitude for their service. Forty-four brave Poles fell in Afghanistan: 43 soldiers and one civilian. They will remain in our memory forever!” Nawrocki wrote on X.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk recalled attending a farewell ceremony for Polish troops in 2011, noting that American officers present at the time expressed lasting appreciation for Poland’s contribution.
“America would never forget the Polish heroes,” he said, adding, “Perhaps they will remind President Trump of that fact.”
Earlier, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also dismissed Trump’s remarks, stressing that Polish soldiers paid “the ultimate price” in the name of international security, and that their sacrifice “will never be forgotten and cannot be diminished.”
In a separate reaction, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned Trump’s statements, describing them as “insulting and frankly appalling.”
"If I had misspoken in that way, I would certainly apologize," he said.
