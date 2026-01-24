Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU-US Ties Get Strained Amid Greenland Situation

2026-01-24 01:59:09
(MENAFN) Relations between the European Union and the United States have “taken a big blow” in recent days, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, following President Donald Trump’s forceful comments regarding Greenland.

Trump has called for Greenland, an autonomous region of EU member Denmark, to fall under US control, highlighting its mineral resources and strategic position in the Arctic. Earlier this week, he urged Copenhagen to begin “immediate negotiations” for the territory’s transfer and warned European critics of the plan with potential tariffs.

Although Trump later appeared to ease his tone, announcing on Wednesday that he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte had reached a “framework of a future deal” concerning Greenland, he did not clarify the territory’s ultimate ownership within that framework.

Speaking ahead of an urgent European Council session on Thursday, Kallas suggested that Washington seeks to discard decades of collaboration with the EU. “The transatlantic relations have definitely taken a big blow over the last week,” she emphasized.

Kallas also pointed out that even before the Greenland controversy, US actions toward the EU had become increasingly erratic.

