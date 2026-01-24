403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BlackRock Chief Reenters Ukraine Investment Push
(MENAFN) BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has become part of US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine-focused team in the role of a “prosperity adviser,” according to an announcement by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the collapse of a comparable initiative last year, Fink is again expected to work on channeling Western investment into Ukraine.
Addressing attendees at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff praised Fink as “the best-in-class prosperity adviser,” noting that he “was good enough to volunteer for the job.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has on multiple occasions outlined a “prosperity plan” designed to draw $800 billion in overseas investment into the country once a peace agreement with Russia is achieved.
Although Ukrainian representatives held talks with BlackRock officials about this strategy last month, reports from the private meeting did not clarify how directly the firm would participate in putting the proposal into action.
BlackRock, the largest asset manager globally, oversees more than $12 trillion in holdings. The company maintains significant stakes in major military-industrial corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, whose weaponry has been widely deployed by Kiev’s forces during the Ukraine conflict.
Addressing attendees at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff praised Fink as “the best-in-class prosperity adviser,” noting that he “was good enough to volunteer for the job.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has on multiple occasions outlined a “prosperity plan” designed to draw $800 billion in overseas investment into the country once a peace agreement with Russia is achieved.
Although Ukrainian representatives held talks with BlackRock officials about this strategy last month, reports from the private meeting did not clarify how directly the firm would participate in putting the proposal into action.
BlackRock, the largest asset manager globally, oversees more than $12 trillion in holdings. The company maintains significant stakes in major military-industrial corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, whose weaponry has been widely deployed by Kiev’s forces during the Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment