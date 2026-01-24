403
Guinea Readmitted to African Union
(MENAFN) Guinea has regained its membership in the African Union (AU) after being excluded for more than four years due to a military takeover that dismantled its civilian administration. The reinstatement followed a presidential vote held in the West African country last month, marking a key milestone in its return to constitutional governance.
In a communiqué released after a Thursday session, the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) commended Guinea’s authorities for carrying out a political transition framework that concluded with “the successful organization of the presidential election.”
“The Peace and Security Council decides to lift the suspension of the participation of the Republic of Guinea in the activities of the AU… and invites the Republic of Guinea to immediately resume its participation in the activities of the union,” the PSC announced.
The AU initially suspended Guinea in September 2021 after the armed forces removed then-President Alpha Condé from office, accusing him of corruption and poor management of state resources. Condé, who assumed power in 2010 as the nation’s first democratically chosen civilian head of state, governed for slightly more than ten years.
His bid for a disputed third term in 2020, enabled by constitutional amendments he championed, triggered extensive protests and instability.
Following the coup, General Mamady Doumbouya assumed the role of interim leader, overseeing Guinea’s third military takeover since gaining independence from France in 1958.
The country was prohibited from engaging in AU affairs until democratic order was re-established. Although the ruling junta had previously committed, during negotiations with the regional body ECOWAS, to restore civilian rule within two years, that deadline was not honored.
In December, Doumbouya emerged victorious in the presidential contest, securing 86.72% of the ballots cast against eight competing candidates.
