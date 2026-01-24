403
Russia Tests Specialized Anti-Drone Ammunition
(MENAFN) Russia’s state-owned defense manufacturer Rostec has revealed that it has successfully trialed a purpose-built anti-drone cartridge designed to significantly enhance soldiers’ ability to counter small unmanned aerial vehicles. The development reflects growing concern over the battlefield impact of compact UAVs.
The ammunition, called Mnogotochie (Ellipsis), is produced in multiple calibers standard to Russian military firearms. It features a unique projectile that separates into three fragments while in flight, a design intended to more than double the probability of striking airborne targets at ranges reaching 300 meters, according to the company.
“Mnogotochie ammunition was developed to meet the realities of modern combat, where miniature drones have become one of the main threats to soldiers. Experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs,” the industrial director of Rostec’s military cluster, Bekhan Ozdoev, said.
Video material published by Rostec depicts a Russian serviceman testing the new cartridge at a firing range. In the footage, the soldier successfully brings down a small drone from a distance of roughly 70 meters with his very first shot.
According to the manufacturer, the round can be used without modifying standard-issue rifles, remains compatible with muzzle-mounted devices, and may be loaded together with conventional ammunition, allowing for flexible use in combat conditions.
