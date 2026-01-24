Gamestop Moves 4,710 Bitcoin, Signaling Potential Sale

GameStop's Bitcoin treasury has moved under the microscope again after the retailer transferred its entire 4,710-coin stack to Coinbase Prime. The move, first highlighted by CryptoQuant, has reignited questions about whether the retailer is rethinking its crypto treasury strategy or preparing for a sale. With Bitcoin hovering near multi-figure levels, the disposition could carry meaningful implications for GameStop and for corporate crypto programs at large.



The transaction follows public hints of strategic discussions around crypto treasuries, including engagement with prominent figures in the space. The broader trend of corporate crypto treasuries remains a focal point for institutions and index providers as markets reassess risk and reward.

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH, $SOL

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. A potential sale could realize losses and weigh on near‐term sentiment.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The situation warrants watching the trajectory of the treasury and any official comments.

Market context: The episode sits within a broader wave of corporate crypto treasuries being scrutinized amid shifting macro and crypto-market dynamics.

Crypto treasuries remain included in MSCI market indexes

GameStop's move arrives as a broader narrative around corporate crypto treasuries continues to unfold. Earlier in the year, institutional participants watched Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) decide not to exclude digital asset treasury companies from its market indices, at least for now. The decision underscored a belief that some corporations' crypto holdings are an integral part of their business models rather than mere speculative bets.

MSCI added that it would require more time to distinguish between investment companies and other firms that hold digital assets as part of their core operations. The implication, for funds tracking broad market exposure, is that corporate treasuries may remain eligible for inclusion, preserving potential passive capital inflows that could influence price action across digital assets.

In context, more than 190 publicly traded companies hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, with many others expanding treasuries to include Ether and Solana among their digital-asset holdings over the past year. The trend had become a defining feature of corporate treasury strategy in 2024 and 2025, even as some executives questioned the long-term sustainability of such arrangements amid volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes.

GameStop's Bitcoin treasury strategy traces back to a meeting between its CEO, Ryan Cohen, and Strategy chair Michael Saylor last February, where industry veterans discussed how such programs might be structured and scaled. The retailer has not publicly stated whether it intends to liquidate its holdings, and Cointelegraph did not receive an immediate response when seeking comment from GameStop.

Separately, a midweek filing showed Cohen purchased an additional 500,000 GameStop shares, valued at over $10 million, a move that contributed to a rally in the stock on the following day. The episode highlights how corporate actions in the crypto and equity sides of a digital assets-enabled business can influence investor sentiment on multiple fronts.

As the corporate-treasury trend matured, supporters argued that holding crypto assets could provide a hedge against inflation and align with long-term strategic goals. Critics, however, pointed to the risk profile and the potential for mismatches between corporate cash flow timelines and the volatility of crypto markets. The recent price volatility underlines those debates, even as more institutions commit to digital assets as a core component of balance-sheet strategy.

Industry observers note that the debate over treasuries is less about whether companies should own Bitcoin and other digital assets and more about how they manage risk, governance, liquidity, and disclosure. The MSCI decision, though not a binding directive for all funds, signals that major index providers recognize corporate crypto holdings as a legitimate, though evolving, segment of market exposure. As more firms experiment with Ether, Solana, and other assets, the conversation around governance frameworks and capital allocation is likely to intensify in the months ahead.

