UK's Interflex Program Trains Over 60,000 Ukrainian Troops Since 2022

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukrain.

“The Interflex training operation is one of the key elements of the United Kingdom's and partner countries' practical military support for Ukraine. Since 2022, more than 62,000 service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed training under the program, and funding for the operation has been extended through the end of 2026,” the statement said.

The goal of Interflex is to rapidly and systematically prepare Ukrainian troops for modern, high-intensity warfare.

Training takes place on the UK territory with the participation of instructors from partner countries.

The program succeeded the UK's Orbital mission, which operated before the full-scale invasion and focused on long-term training. Interflex, by contrast, is adapted to wartime realities and the immediate needs of the front.

The operation is led by the British Armed Forces. Instructors from more than ten partner countries are also involved. This format, the statement notes, allows for the integration of diverse combat experience and NATO standards.

The basic Interflex course lasts several weeks and covers key battlefield skills: individual infantry training, small-unit tactics, live-fire training and weapons handling, engineering and mine safety, tactical medicine, and operations in urban and trench warfare conditions.

The program is continuously updated to reflect the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and changes in enemy tactics.

In terms of scale and scope, Interflex is one of the largest training missions for a foreign army carried out by the United Kingdom in recent decades.

“Interflex is not only a training project, but also an investment in Ukraine's resilience, increasing the combat effectiveness of service members and saving lives,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Ukraine andagree on systematic exchange of weapons-use data

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the defense ministers of Ukraine and the UK agreed on systematic data exchange on the use of weapons, which will allow faster improvement of technologies in line with battlefield conditions and enhance effectiveness for both countries.

Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine