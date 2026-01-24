Ukrainian Airborne Troops Repel Massive Russian Assault On Pokrovsk Front
“Pokrovsk fornt. Hell instead of a breakthrough: the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade thwarted a massive assault by the occupiers,” the post reads.
In the brigade's area of responsibility, Russian forces once again attempted assault operations using armored vehicles and several dozen infantry troops.
“The enemy tried to attack our brigade's positions, deploying up to four armored vehicles. The outcome proved disappointing for the Russian invaders,” the servicemen said.
As a result, one tank and two armored combat vehicles of the Russian invaders were destroyed.
In addition, the airborne troops eliminated 20 enemy personnel and wounded three more.Read also: Ukraine's forces destroy Russian artillery gun on Kupiansk front
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out active assault operations and thwarted another attempt by Russian troops to seize the towns of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade
