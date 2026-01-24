Ukrainian Airborne Troops Repel Massive Russian Assault On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade released a video of the operation.

“Pokrovsk fornt. Hell instead of a breakthrough: the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade thwarted a massive assault by the occupiers,” the post reads.

In the brigade's area of responsibility, Russian forces once again attempted assault operations using armored vehicles and several dozen infantry troops.

“The enemy tried to attack our brigade's positions, deploying up to four armored vehicles. The outcome proved disappointing for the Russian invaders,” the servicemen said.

As a result, one tank and two armored combat vehicles of the Russian invaders were destroyed.

In addition, the airborne troops eliminated 20 enemy personnel and wounded three more.

Illustrative photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade