Casualties Reported As Russians Attack Kyiv With Drones, Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Kyiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. There is also a threat of the use of ballistic weapons,” wrote Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelters.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko gave a preliminary summary of the consequences of the enemy attack on the capital.

In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a non-residential building.

In the Dniprovskyi district, as a result of falling UAV debris, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative; a fuel tanker was also burning in a parking lot; falling debris shattered windows in a multi-apartment residential building.

In the Darnytskyi district, falling UAV debris near a private medical facility damaged windows in its building. No fire was reported.

In the Holosiivskyi district, falling UAV debris onto a non-residential area caused a fire; at another address, windows were blown out in a private house.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris damaged a six-story office building.

“At present, one person is known to have been killed and four injured. Three of the injured have been hospitalized,” the mayor reported.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy drones as well as ballistic weapons.