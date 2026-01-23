Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Scales AI Service Robotics To Meet Rising Commercial Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), operating under its TechForce Robotics platform, was featured in a recent article that discussed its intensified efforts in the AI-driven service robotics sector as automation adoption expands across foodservice, hospitality, and commercial environments.“Manufacturing readiness is a vital aspect of TechForce's broader operational vision, especially as flagship programs mature into larger fleet deployment. The company's Robotics-as-a-Service ('RaaS') model is created to catalyze scalable rollouts, recurring revenue, and ongoing support, positioning the company to meet the needs of customers across locations,” reads the article.

“A key strategic development for TechForce Robotics is its recent efforts to expand manufacturing capacity in anticipation of increased demand. Although NGTF's current manufacturing partner in China has helped early product rollouts and delivered initial units to market, the company is now focusing on a parallel manufacturing strategy targeted at onboarding a larger, globally viable manufacturing partner. This move is aimed at supporting higher-volume deployments, quicker delivery timelines, and better supply-chain resilience as interest from multi-location and enterprise customers rises.”

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at NightfoodHoldings.

