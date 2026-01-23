Rockbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Sits In Prime Value-Creation Window Of The Silver Cycle

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and includes paid advertisement.

New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) is positioned to benefit from a structurally tight silver market marked by persistent supply deficits, rising industrial demand, and years of underinvestment in new production. With global silver demand exceeding supply for five consecutive years-driven largely by solar, EVs, and electronics-and most silver produced only as a by-product, higher prices alone may not quickly unlock new supply. This dynamic highlights the value potential of development-stage companies like New Pacific, which owns two of the world's largest undeveloped open-pit silver deposits, Silver Sand and Carangas, with combined potential output of nearly 19 million ounces annually. As a rare developer with multiple large-scale assets, advancing technical studies, and growing leverage to rising silver prices, New Pacific sits in a key value-creation window, further supported by recent political shifts in Bolivia that may improve the investment climate for mining projects.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

