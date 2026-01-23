Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Identifies Multiple High-Priority REE Targets At Atikokan Property In Ontario

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.



Helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric surveys outlined structurally controlled zones favorable for critical rare earth element (“REE”) enrichment.

Targets are supported by correlations between geophysics, geology, and lake sediment geochemistry.

Results point to a phosphate-rich NYF-type REE system containing rare earths, thorium, uranium, and yttrium. The work comes amid tightening global REE supply and growing strategic interest in North American projects.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has reported new exploration progress at its Atikokan Rare Earth Element (“REE”) property in northwestern Ontario, following the interpretation of a high-resolution helicopter-borne geophysical survey completed in late 2025. The results, announced January 12, 2026, identified multiple high-priority REE exploration targets across the property's three main blocks, providing a clearer technical framework for the company's next phase of work ( ).

The Atikokan property is one of several REE-focused assets held by Powermax, a mineral exploration company with projects in Ontario, British Columbia, and the United States. At Atikokan, the company optioned a large land package of 455 unpatented mining claims, and the latest survey was designed to...

