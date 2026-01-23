Missionirnewsbreaks Rivax(R) Positions Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) In Growing Biodefense Preparedness Efforts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on biodefense solutions, was featured in a recent article discussing its development of a vaccine candidate known as RiVax(R) to protect against ricin exposure. These efforts position the company at the center of biodefense preparedness as public awareness of ricin's lethality grows.“In a counter-terrorism operation in India, authorities recently foiled a ricin plot, underscoring how easily accessible castor beans can be transformed into the deadly toxin using common tools such as a coffee grinder. The report is a stark reminder of ricin's accessibility and the pressing need for effective countermeasures,” the article reads.“RiVax's durability, evidenced by thermostability and strong protective efficacy in animal models, could allow for strategic stockpiling in national stockpiles and rapid deployment to first responders, military personnel and vulnerable civilian populations should a ricin incident occur. Continued development and regulatory progression of the vaccine may also inform broader strategies for biodefense and emergency readiness in a world where accessible biological threats continue to challenge health security systems.”

To view the full article, visit

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (“SGX302”) into psoriasis, the company's first-in-class innate defense regulator (“IDR”) technology, dusquetide (“SGX942”) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (“SGX945”) in Behçet's disease.

The company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), the company's vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix's vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”).

For further information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#c580a1acb1aab78588acb6b6acaaab8c97eba6aaa8" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,