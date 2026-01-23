Investornewsbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Targets Resource Growth In Nevada's Walker Lane District

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is a top Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver projects in Nevada's Walker Lane district. According to a recent article, the company“is entering a transformative phase after securing the Federal Bureau of Land Management's permit for its West Santa Fe drill program. The site, which is located 13 km from Lahontan's Santa Fe Mine project, grants the company access to unpatented lode mining claims on federal lands, creating a new vista of opportunities. Building on this regulatory milestone, Lahontan has now commenced its reverse-circulation drilling campaign at West Santa Fe, aimed at validating historic drill data and advancing the project toward resource definition. Recent completion of drilling at the nearby Santa Fe Mine positions the company for an updated mineral resource estimate and future economic studies.”

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

