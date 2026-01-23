Karan Patel Talks About Playing Raman Bhalla: As A Person, He Softened Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Karan Patel, who became a household name with his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, says the character turned out to be a defining chapter not just in his career but also in his personal journey.

Asked how much Raman Bhalla changed him as a performer and as a person, Karan told IANS:“Raman Bhalla changed me deeply. As a performer, he taught me restraint, how silence can speak louder than dialogue. As a person, Raman softened me.”

The actor said that playing a "flawed, emotional, layered character made me more empathetic in real life. That role didn't just give me success; it gave me maturity.”

The actor is now set to star in the upcoming reality show The 50, which is adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante. The show features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Karan has tested himself on reality platforms before with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi and now The 50.

What do these shows give you that fiction doesn't?

“Reality shows test you, not a character. In fiction, I perform emotions written on paper. In reality shows, I deal with fear, failure, pressure, ego-my own.”

He added:“Jhalak taught me discipline and grace, Khatron taught me courage, and The 50 is teaching me strategy and mental endurance. These experiences add layers to me as a person, which eventually reflect in my acting too.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India's upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

Karan is also known for playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He also participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.