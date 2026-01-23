Uzbekistan Throws Light On Scope Of Azerbaijan-Backed Enterprises

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 343 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital were operating in Uzbekistan as of December 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Uzbek Statistics Committee shows that of these enterprises, 64 were joint ventures, while 279 operated as foreign-owned companies.

In terms of sectoral distribution, trade led with the highest concentration of Azerbaijani-backed enterprises, accounting for 130 entities. This was followed by the industrial sector with 51 enterprises and the construction sector, which hosted 45 companies. The information and communication sector had 22 companies, while the transportation and storage sector was home to 9 enterprises.

Accommodation and food services comprised 7 enterprises, and healthcare and social services accounted for 10 entities.

A smaller proportion of companies operated in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, with just 2 enterprises in this domain. The remaining 77 enterprises were categorized under various other economic activities.